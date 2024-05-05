Japan Announces Bid for 2027 ADB Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tbilisi, Georgia, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Sunday announced a bid to host the 60th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank in Japan in 2027.

Suzuki made the announcement in a speech on the final day of this year's ADB annual meeting in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

He also said Japan will contribute about 162 billion yen to the Asian Development Fund, which provides aid to the ADB's low-income members.

Japan last hosted an ADB annual meeting in Yokohama, near Tokyo, in 2017.

"In the hope that the ADB will continue playing a major role in the prosperity of the region, we want to bring (the 2027 meeting) to Japan," Suzuki said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]