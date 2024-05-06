Japan Foreign Chief Vows to Support Nepal's Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has stressed Sunday that Tokyo will continue to support sustainable development of Nepal.

Kamikawa made the pledge at a meeting with Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Nepal's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, in Kathmandu, the capital of the South Asian country, on Sunday.

Nepal, now a least developed country, aims to climb out of the status in 2026.

Self-sustaining development of Nepal, which is located between the major powers of India and China, will contribute to the stability of the entire region, Kamikawa told reporters online after the meeting.

