Rapidus Gearing Up for Mass Production of Next-Generation Chips

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Rapidus Corp. is stepping up efforts to embark on mass production of next-generation semiconductors in 2027.

The Tokyo-based chipmaker was set up in August 2022 by eight Japanese firms aiming to realize domestic production of state-of-the-art semiconductors.

Reviving the Japanese chip industry, which once led the global market, is crucial for strengthening the country's economic security, with the Japanese government having decided to providing nearly 1 trillion yen in subsidies to Rapidus.

Still, challenges remain over technology and profitability.

"We are close to launching a prototype production line in April 2025," Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike said on April 2 this year, showing confidence in clearing the first hurdle toward mass production.

