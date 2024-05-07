Kamikawa Supporting Struggling Kishida Govt on Diplomatic Front

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is underpinning Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration, which has been struggling amid a ruling party fund scandal, on the diplomatic front.

With an eye on the next general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, some in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are hoping that Kamikawa will become a candidate to be the successor to Kishida, also president of the LDP, although it remains to be seen if moves to push her will spread.

Kamikawa visited Madagascar, Cote d'Ivoire, Nigeria, France, Sri Lanka and Nepal from April 26 to Monday, during Japan's Golden Week holiday period.

Summing up the tour at an online press conference in Nepal on Monday, she said: "It's very important (for Japan) to deepen engagement with Global South (developing and emerging countries). I was able to send out a powerful message."

During the trips to the three African and two Asian nations, Kamikawa held meetings with their foreign ministers in a bid to enhance Japan's ties with Global South at a time when China is attempting to strengthen its influence on Global South.

