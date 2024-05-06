Kishida Urges LDP to Expedite Political Funds Law Revision Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday urged his Liberal Democratic Party to speed up talks with Komeito to draw up the ruling bloc's proposal on a revision of the political funds control law.

Kishida, also president of the LDP, the nucleus of the ruling coalition, gave the instructions at a meeting with LDP lawmakers including Keisuke Suzuki, who heads a working team under the party's political reform headquarters.

The meeting, held at the official residence of the prime minister, took place immediately after Kishida arrived back from a tour of France, Brazil and Paraguay on Monday afternoon. Monday was a national holiday in Japan.

By holding the meeting right after his return home and on a holiday, Kishida apparently intended to demonstrate his resolve to push ahead with political reform as public anger remains unabated over a high-profile slush fund scandal involving LDP factions.

Suzuki briefed Kishida on agreements reached within the LDP so far, including requiring lawmakers to prepare a document confirming that there are no errors in their political funds reports.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]