LDP Eyeing Disclosure of Usage of Policy Activity Funds

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has started to consider the idea of disclosing the usage of so-called policy activity funds, sources in the party said Monday.

Policy activity funds are provided to lawmakers from parties to which they belong. How they were used is not subject to disclosure at present.

On Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the LDP, urged the party to speed up talks with its coalition partner, Komeito, to draw up the ruling bloc's proposal on a revision of the political funds control law.

He gave the instructions at a meeting with LDP lawmakers including Keisuke Suzuki, who heads a working team under the party's political reform headquarters.

The meeting, held at the official residence of the prime minister, took place immediately after Kishida arrived back from a tour of France, Brazil and Paraguay on Monday afternoon. Monday was a national holiday in Japan.

