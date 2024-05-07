Osaka Expo to Offer Cutting-Edge Entertainment Experience

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--As preparations for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka pick up pace with just under one year to go before its opening, some private-sector businesses taking part in the event are planning to offer visitors a taste of evolving entertainment featuring virtual space and cutting-edge technologies.

Nippon Life Insurance Co. has developed a virtual version of the popular Game of Life board game.

The major Japanese life insurer plans to install large light-emitting diode displays in its exhibition booth, and around 20 to 30 players will spin the roulette wheel on dedicated devices.

As images on the four LED display images surrounding the player--on the right side, left side, front and floor--change depending on the number shown on the roulette wheel, players will get a feeling that they are moving along the spaces inside the game.

The players move through the game by collecting points, although the points represent not only sums of money but also other factors, such as health condition.

