6th Person Arrested over Burned Bodies Found in Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Tuesday arrested a 36-year-old acquaintance of a Tokyo couple whose bodies were found charred near a river in eastern Japan, making him the sixth person to be arrested over the case.

A joint investigation team of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department and the Tochigi prefectural police department arrested Ryo Maeda for allegedly damaging the bodies of Ryutaro Takarajima, a 55-year-old company executive, and his wife, Sachiko, 56.

According to sources close to the investigation, Maeda, who works in the real estate business, is believed to have conspired with Seiha Sekine, who is the 32-year-old common-law husband of the couple's first daughter, 28-year-old Hikaru Sasaki, 25-year-old construction worker Ryoken Hirayama, former actor Kirato Wakayama, 20, and a 20-year-old South Korean man to torch the bodies of the couple on April 16 in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture.

Sekine, Sasaki, Hirayama, Wakayama and the South Korean national have all been arrested for allegedly damaging the bodies.

Police believe that Sekine orchestrated the entire affair, asking Maeda and others for their cooperation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]