Court Orders Deletion of Info on Area Suffering Discrimination

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Osaka District Court has upheld a petition from an Osaka Prefecture resident in his 70s seeking the deletion from a website of information about the area where he lives, which has historically suffered discrimination.

Presiding Judge Naoya Inoue, in a decision dated May 1, ordered the operator of the website to delete the information and barred its release in any other ways.

The information promotes discrimination against residents of the area and infringes on the rights of the petitioner, who lives a peaceful life, Inoue said.

The petitioner claimed that his personality rights were infringed on by the publication of information on and photographs of the area on the website.

At a press conference in the western city of Osaka, the petitioner said he is glad about the court decision.

