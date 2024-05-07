Royal Holdings, Others to Operate Sushi Restaurants in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant chain operator Royal Holdings Co., conveyor-belt sushi chain Choushimaru Co. and general trader Sojitz Corp. said Tuesday that they have founded a joint company in California to operate sushi restaurants in the United States.

The move comes as Royal Holdings and Choushimaru are seeking to establish overseas business bases, while Sojitz has a long business track record and networks overseas.

The joint company, Sushi-Ten USA Inc., was established on March 18 with a capital of 6 million dollars. It is 34 pct owned by Royal Holdings and 33 pct each by Choushimaru and Sojitz.

Based in the western U.S. state, which has the largest number of Japanese restaurants in the United States, the new company will target upper-middle-class consumers at a time when the U.S. sushi market is becoming increasingly polarized between high- and low-end restaurants.

Royal Holdings and Sojitz have been working as strategic partners on overseas expansion. They formed a capital and business tie-up in February 2021, and in March this year announced the opening of the Royal Host restaurant chain's first directly managed outlet overseas, in Singapore.

