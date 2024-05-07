Nintendo Posts Record Annual Net Profit on Weaker Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. on Tuesday posted a record net profit for the year ended in March thanks to a weaker yen and the box office hit of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," a film released in April last year.

The Japanese video game maker posted a consolidated net profit of 490.6 billion yen, up 13.4 pct from the previous year.

The company saw lower unit sales of its Nintendo Switch video game console and software titles.

Revenue rose 4.4 pct to 1,671.8 billion yen, of which 78.3 pct came from overseas. Operating profit climbed 4.9 pct to 528.9 billion yen.

Nintendo saw its foreign exchange gains surge 55.1 pct to 61.5 billion yen due to the yen's weakness.

