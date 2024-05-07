Tokyo DisneySea's New Fantasy Springs Area Unveiled

Newsfrom Japan

Urayasu, Chiba Pref., May 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo DisneySea's new Fantasy Springs area was unveiled to the media on Tuesday ahead of its June 6 opening.

The new area has three zones where visitors can experience the worlds of three Disney movies--"Frozen," "Tangled" and "Peter Pan"--according to Oriental Land Co., the operator of the theme park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

In the Frozen Kingdom zone, the Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey attraction allows guests to enjoy a boat ride that takes them through the events of "Frozen" with songs from the movie. There is also a restaurant that recreates the movie's Arendelle Castle.

Rapunzel's Forest, the "Tangled" zone, features the tower where Rapunzel lives and a lantern-lit water ride attraction. In the Peter Pan's Never Land zone, guests can explore a fairy valley in a buggy.

Oriental Land invested some 320 billion yen in the 140,000-square-meter area, its largest investment at Tokyo DisneySea. It expects the new area to increase its annual sales by about 75 billion yen.

