Toyota's Re-Employment Program to Cover Workers at 65, Over

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. will expand its re-employment program to cover workers at 65 and older and all jobs, starting in August, it was learned Wednesday.

Depending on the situation at each workplace, such workers can be employed up to the age of 70.

The move is aimed at alleviating the burden on field workers, which is increasing amid a shift to electric vehicles. Toyota also hopes that veteran workers will use their experience to guide younger workers.

Toyota's retirement age is set at 60, and currently the company rehires those who reached that age if they want to continue working until the age of 65. In some cases, those who turned 65 are rehired as exceptions.

Salaries and other working conditions under the expanded re-employment program will be decided, based on the current system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]