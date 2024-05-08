Japan Opposes Israeli Ground Operation in Rafah

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan opposes an all-out ground operation by the Israeli military in Rafah, the southernmost district of Gaza Strip, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday.

At a press conference, Hayashi also said there is no telling what course the ongoing ceasefire talks between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas will take.

Tokyo will continue making requests to parties involved, aiming for an early truce and hostage releases, he indicated.

