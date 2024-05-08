Developer Sees Hokkaido Shinkansen Extension in FY 2030 Unlikely

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--An extension of a Shinkansen bullet train line to Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, is unlikely to take place at the end of fiscal 2030 as planned, its developer said Wednesday.

The Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency, or JRTT, said that it was difficult to meet the target date because of challenging tunnel construction.

The extension of the Hokkaido Shinkansen line is expected to be delayed for several years, people familiar with the matter said. An advisory panel to the transport ministry will consider a new target date.

"It's technically difficult to give a specific target for a new opening time, but there will be a delay of several years," JRTT head Kozo Fujita told reporters after briefing transport minister Tetsuo Saito on the postponement.

Saito asked JRTT to open the extended section as soon as possible to meet high hopes of local residents, according to Fujita.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]