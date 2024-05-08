5 Major Japanese Traders Suffer Net Profit Drops in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Five of Japan's seven major trading houses logged falls in group net profits for fiscal 2023, according to their latest earnings reports.

In the year that ended in March, all seven companies' bottom lines were adversely affected by falling market resources prices, after most of the firms enjoyed record-high profits the previous year.

Sumitomo Corp.'s net profit tumbled 31.7 pct from fiscal 2022, weighed down by losses in its Madagascar nickel business, in particular.

Suffering from a coal market slump, Mitsubishi Corp. and Mitsui & Co. saw their net profits shrink by 18.4 pct and 5.9 pct from fiscal 2022, respectively.

Sojitz Corp. posted a net profit decline of 9.4 pct, citing sluggish trade in chemicals on top of the coal price drops.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]