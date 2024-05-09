Japan Parliament Begins Debate on Bill to Protect Children from Sex Crimes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament began deliberations Thursday on a bill aimed at barring people with sex crime records from jobs involving contact with children.

The legislation calls for obliging schools, nurseries and orphanages to check whether job seekers and workers have sex crime records and give training to staff members to protect the safety of children.

"Sexual violence against children should never be tolerated," Ayuko Kato, minister for child policies, said at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament. "It is necessary to protect the dignity of children, who are irreplaceable."

Under the bill, schools and other organizations will be able to gain information from the Justice Ministry to check whether job applicants and current workers have sex crime records.

Job seekers found with such records will not be hired, while those already employed will be transferred to roles that do not involve contact with children.

