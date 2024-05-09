S. Korea's Yoon Says Eager to Cooperate with Japan for Future

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Ahead of the second anniversary of his inauguration on Friday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday that his country and Japan should cooperate for the future.

Yoon also vowed to strengthen security cooperation between Japan, South Korea and the United States and expand economic opportunities under trilateral cooperation.

Following his ruling party's defeat in last month's general election, meanwhile, the president said that his administration will focus on communicating with the people of his country.

Yoon was speaking at his first solo press conference since August 2022.

On Japan-South Korea relations, the president acknowledged that there are clear differences in the positions of the peoples of the two countries on past history and some pending issues, but stressed that the two neighbors should cooperate in dealing with North Korea and on the economic front.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]