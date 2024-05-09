2-Time Figure Skating World Champion Uno Announces Retirement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese figure skater Shoma Uno, who won the men's singles silver medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and went on to become the world champion in 2022 and 2023, announced his retirement on Thursday.

In an Instagram post, the 26-year-old expressed his gratitude for being able to compete in figure skating for 21 years since he was introduced to the sport at the age of 5.

Uno will hold a press conference on Tuesday.

After his bronze medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Uno claimed his first world championship victory in March the same year. He then won the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final for the first time in the 2022-2023 season and the 2023 world championships, becoming the first Japanese male skater to clinch the world championship title twice in a row.

At the 2024 world championships, Uno finished fourth, missing out on a third consecutive title.

