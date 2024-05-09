Japanese Students' English Proficiency Improving

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--The English proficiency of public junior and senior high school students in Japan is continuing to improve, an education ministry survey showed Thursday.

The proportion of third-year junior high school students with English skills equivalent to Grade 3 or higher in the country's Eiken proficiency tests rose to 50.0 pct in the fiscal 2023 survey, up 0.8 percentage point from the previous year.

The share of third-year senior high school students with English skills equivalent to Grade Pre-2 or higher Eiken levels was up 1.9 points at 50.6 pct.

Both proportions reached 50 pct for the first time. The government aims to raise the figure to 60 pct or higher by fiscal 2027.

By prefecture and major city, the proportion of third-year junior high school students with Grade 3 or higher Eiken levels was highest in the city of Saitama, at 88.4 pct.

