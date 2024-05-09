Nissan's Net Profit Jumps 92 Pct in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday its group net profit in fiscal 2023 soared 92.3 pct from the previous year to 426.6 billion yen, backed by unit vehicle sales growth in major markets excluding China and the yen's depreciation.

In the year that ended in March, the Japanese automaker saw consolidated sales rise 19.7 pct to a new all-time high of 12,685.7 billion yen, with group operating profit jumping 50.8 pct to 568.7 billion yen.

Unit sales increased 23.3 pct in North America, 17.2 pct in Europe and 6.5 pct in Japan. In China, however, stiff price competition forced Nissan to suffer a 24.1 pct sales plunge.

"Despite a tough market environment, earnings improved steadily," Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida told an online press conference.

For the current year, Nissan projects consolidated sales to increase 7.2 pct to 13.6 trillion yen on a 5.5 pct larger operating profit of 600 billion yen, believing that demand will grow further chiefly in North America.

