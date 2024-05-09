Japan Ruling Parties Broadly Agree on Funds Law Revisions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, on Thursday broadly agreed on proposals for revising the political funds control law in the wake of a high-profile slush funds scandal involving LDP lawmakers.

The two sides agreed that political funds statements will specify how policy activity funds provided by political parties to member lawmakers are used.

The LDP and Komeito agreed to expand the scope of disclosure of the names of buyers of fundraising party tickets. But they failed to decide to what extent they will do so.

Komeito demanded that the names of those paying at least 50,000 yen for fundraising party tickets in a single payment be subject to disclosure. Currently, the standard amount is set at 200,000 yen or more.

The LDP called for the standard to be set at 100,000 yen or more, claiming that it would become difficult to collect funds if the standard is set at 50,000 yen or more.

