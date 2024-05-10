Newsfrom Japan

(The first paragraph should have read, "...freight drivers...," instead of as sent. A substitute story follows.)

Japan Post, Seino to Team Up to Overcome Logistics Crisis

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Co. and Seino Transportation Co. said Thursday they will jointly operate long-haul trucks to cope with a serious shortage of freight drivers expected to be caused by an overtime cap for them that took effect last month.

In the regular joint operation starting as early as April next year, the mail and parcel delivery unit of Japan Post Holdings Co. and the major trucking company will load the same truck with their respective cargoes to be transported to a distribution center.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]