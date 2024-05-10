Pop Idol Domoto's Musical Rewrites Japan Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--The musical series "Shock" starring pop idol Koichi Domoto, 45, has marked its 2,018th performance, becoming the most performed play in Japan with the same lead actor.

"Endless Shock," performed Thursday at Tokyo's Imperial Theatre, broke the record of "Horoki," played by actress Mitsuko Mori.

The "Shock" series depicts the life of the main character working hard to make shows in New York.

Its first work was played in 2000 for the first time. The series is scheduled to end this year with "Endless Shock," which runs until November.

"I've been thinking that all I can do is burn my life to shine light on people," Domoto, one half of the pop duo Kinki Kids, said at Thursday's curtain call, expressing his happiness that he was able to stand on stage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]