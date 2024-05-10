Diet Enacts Bill to Set Up Joint Operations Command at SDF

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--The Diet on Friday enacted a bill to set up a joint operations command at the Self-Defense Forces that will direct the operations of the Ground, Maritime and Air SDFs.

The bill was approved at the day's plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its junior coalition partner, Komeito, and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The Japanese and U.S. governments have agreed to strengthen their command and control functions, with a possible crisis involving Taiwan or other areas in mind.

The joint operations command will be established with about 240 personnel by the end of fiscal 2024 in the Tokyo district where the Defense Ministry is headquartered. The head of the joint command will hold the same rank as the chiefs of staff of the GSDF, MSDF and ASDF.

The joint command will serve as a coordinator for Japan-U.S. joint operations, including those related to counterattack capabilities. The U.S. side is currently considering expanding the role of U.S. Forces Japan.

