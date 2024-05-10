Genkai Mayor Says to Accept Nuclear Waste Site Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Genkai, Saga Pref., May 10 (Jiji Press)--Genkai Mayor Shintaro Wakiyama said Friday that the southwestern Japan town will accept a so-called literature survey to determine whether the town is suitable to host a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants.

The mayor announced the decision at a press conference after a closed-door meeting of the town's assembly earlier in the day.

"I hope that our town's initiative will help promote a nationwide debate (on the nuclear waste issue)," Wakiyama said. "Although there may be concerns among the town's residents, (accepting the survey) will not directly lead to the town hosting a final disposal site," he added.

Referring to state subsidies for accepting a literature survey, the mayor said that his decision was not for money as the town's financial situation is stable.

The town will be the third municipality in the country to accept a literature survey, the first step in the process of selecting a final disposal site, after the town of Suttsu and the village of Kamoenai, both in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

