Saudi Crown Prince to Visit Japan May 20-23

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Japan from May 20 to 23, the Japanese government said Friday.

During his visit, the crown prince is set to meet with Emperor Naruhito and hold talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The crown prince is the de facto supreme leader of the Middle East country.

He and Kishida are expected to discuss mainly bilateral cooperation on decarbonization-related technologies, given Saudi Arabia’s drive to change its oil-dependent economic system.

They will also talk about the deteriorating situation in the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]