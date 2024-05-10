Japanese A-Bomb Survivor to Receive Honorary Doctorate in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--The University of Idaho will give an honorary doctorate to Japanese atomic bomb survivor Keiko Ogura at a commencement ceremony on Saturday, university officials said.

“With a strong belief in conveying the reality of the atomic bombing to people around the world, she has shared her A-bomb experience with world leaders and people in more than 50 countries and regions,” the university said in a statement on Tuesday, referring to the 86-year-old resident of the western Japan city of Hiroshima.

In 2022, Ogura delivered a speech at the university on her sufferings and experiences from the August 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima. A group of students later translated a picture card show of her story into English, and presented this to her during a visit to Hiroshima.

Ogura met with the leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year.

