Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Withdraws Earnings Outlook

Osaka, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. on Friday withdrew its earnings forecasts for the year ending in December, citing difficulties in assessing the impact of a scandal over health problems involving its supplement products containing "beni koji" red fermented rice.

In the January-March quarter, the company's consolidated net profit slumped 72.9 pct from a year before to 976 million yen due to an extraordinary loss of 3,862 million yen related to the beni koji scandal.

The special loss included 3,648 million yen for the recall of the affected products and 213 million yen for the impairment of manufacturing equipment.

In April, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's domestic sales fell 8 pct from a year before on a shipment basis. Sales of food products were particularly affected, with mail order sales down 34 pct.

As of February, the company had projected full-year sales of 185.6 billion yen, up 7.0 pct from the previous year. Net profit was projected to rise 0.8 pct to 20.5 billion yen to log 27 straight years of increase.

