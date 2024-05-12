Japanese Scriptwriter Mieko Osanai Dies at 94

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese scriptwriter Mieko Osanai, known for the hit television drama series "Mr. Kinpachi in Class 3B," died of old age on May 2. She was 94.

A native of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Osanai, whose real name was Mieko Sasahira, made her debut as a scriptwriter in 1962. The Mr. Kinpachi in Class 3B series, which began in 1979, drew attention for its realistic depiction of problems such as teen pregnancy and school violence. Her other works include "Tokugawa Ieyasu" and "Tobu ga Gotoku," which are both "taiga" historical drama series aired by NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp.

In the wake of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in 1990, Osanai began international volunteer activities, such as helping refugees. As representative director of Japan Team of Young Human Power, a nonprofit organization, she worked on building schools and supporting education in Cambodia.

