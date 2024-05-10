NTT Docomo to Promote Maeda to CEO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese mobile phone operator NTT Docomo Inc. said Friday that it will promote Senior Executive Vice President Yoshiaki Maeda to president and CEO on June 14.

Maeda, a 54-year-old former employee at Recruit Co., will be the first to take the top post at NTT Docomo who did not start his career at the company.

He told a press conference that he will lead NTT Docomo to respond quickly to customer needs.

Current NTT Docomo President and CEO Motoyuki Ii, 65, will step aside to become adviser.

NTT Data Group Co. separately said that Senior Executive Vice President Yutaka Sasaki will become president and CEO on June 18. Sasaki, 58, will replace Yo Honma, 68, who will become adviser.

