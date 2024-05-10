System Glitch Hits JR East Mobile Suica Payment App

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--A system glitch hit East Japan Railway Co.'s Mobile Suica payment smartphone app and other online services on Friday, company officials said.

Users of the app had trouble logging in, charging money or using other services requiring internet communications since around 5:30 p.m.

Those services have been restored in general, starting at around 10 p.m., an official at the company, better known as JR East, said.

JR East is investigating a possible cyberattack.

The Ekinet online train reservation service and the website featuring JR East's JRE reward points also became unavailable temporarily.

