U.N. Votes to Support Palestine's Request for Membership

New York, May 10 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. General Assembly on Friday passed overwhelmingly a resolution that supports the request of Palestine to be a U.N. member and urges the U.N. Security Council to "reconsider the matter favorably."

At an emergency special session of the assembly on the Gaza crisis, the resolution was endorsed by a majority vote, with 143 countries including Japan, France, China and Russia in favor. The resolution is not legally binding but apparently has significance as a consensus of the international society.

While the United State and eight other countries voted against the resolution, 25 states including Britain, Germany and Italy abstained from voting. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement released through media outlets that the world showed unity against Israel.

Currently at the United Nations, Palestine holds the status as an observer state without the right to vote. A bid to become a full U.N. member requires a recommendation from the Security Council.

In April, a Security Council resolution that would have granted Palestine full U.N. membership was vetoed by the United States, a permanent member of the council. Following the rejection, the United Arab Emirates, representing Arab countries, submitted the latest resolution supporting Palestine's request to the assembly. The resolution recommends that the council reconsider Palestine's full membership application as the state meets requirements provided by the U.N. Charter.

