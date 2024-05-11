Arrested Man Served Warrant on Murder over Bodies Found in Tochigi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Saturday served a fresh arrest warrant to a 25-year-old man, a construction worker who had been arrested for allegedly damaging the bodies of a Tokyo couple, on suspicion of murdering them.

A joint investigation team of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department and the Tochigi prefectural police department believes that the man, Ryoken Hirayama, was asked by a man who issued instructions to kill the couple, and that he prepared the car used in the plot and recruited two other men to carry out the murders.

Hirayama was served the new arrest warrant on suspicion of murdering Ryutaro Takarajima, a 55-year-old company executive, and his wife, Sachiko, 56, at the garage of an unoccupied house in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward including by choking between around 11:50 p.m. on April 15 and 1:30 a.m. on April 16. Sachiko had a mark on her head from being hit with a hammer.

According to the investigation team, Hirayama has told police that he was asked by a certain individual in early April to murder the couple and dispose of their bodies and then instructed two people to handle the matter. Hirayama is believed not to have entered the garage.

Besides Hirayama, five men have been arrested on suspicion of damaging the couple's bodies--32-year-old Seiha Sekine, who is a company executive and is the common-law husband of the couple's first daughter, 36-year-old Ryo Maeda, who works in the real estate business and is an acquaintance of the couple, 28-year-old Hikaru Sasaki, whose occupation is unknown, 20-year-old Kang Gwang-gi also of unknown occupation, and former actor Kirato Wakayama, 20.

