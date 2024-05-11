Kishida Again Vows to Strive for Summit with North Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday reiterated his eagerness to realize a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in an effort to swiftly resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang decades ago.

"It's crucial for leaders to first form a relationship that allows for frank discussions," Kishida said at a rally in Tokyo to seek the immediate return of all abductees. "I'll make best efforts."

The prime minister also said that establishing fruitful relations between Japan and North Korea would be in the interest of both countries.

"We must not waste a single moment, and now is the time to drastically change the status quo," he added.

At the same gathering in May last year, Kishida announced his wish to hold "high-level talks" under his direct command to realize the summit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]