Princess Aiko Visits Heian Literature Exhibition

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko on Saturday visited the National Archives of Japan in Tokyo to view a special exhibition featuring Japanese literature from the country's Heian period, which continued from the eighth to 12th centuries.

It was the first time for the 22-year-old princess, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, to perform official duties alone.

The "Dreaming Hikaru Genji" exhibition introduces Heian literature and its commentaries under the theme of dreams.

Princess Aiko looked at a rare commentary written during the Edo period (1603-1867) on The Tale of Genji from the Heian period and asked, "How many years did it take to complete this?"

She put on her glasses along the way and eagerly looked around at the exhibited materials written about dreams.

