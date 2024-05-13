Political Group Raided for Alleged Election Disruption in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police Monday raided locations related to political group "Tsubasa no To" (Tsubasa Party) for allegedly disrupting speeches by opponents in a parliamentary by-election in Tokyo last month.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department suspects that the group obstructed freedom of elections, in violation of the public offices election law.

From the group, Ryosuke Nemoto unsuccessfully ran in the April 28 election for the Tokyo No. 15 constituency for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

It is unusual for a political organization in the country to be forcibly investigated on suspicion of obstruction of freedom of elections.

The police have received reports of obstruction by the group from several other bodies.

