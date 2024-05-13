Reservations for Climbing Mount Fuji to Start May 20

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., May 13 (Jiji Press)--The Yamanashi prefectural government in central Japan said Monday that it will start accepting online reservations for climbing Mount Fuji from the Yamanashi side May 20.

The daily reservation quota is set at 3,000 people. The reservations will be made in exchange for the advance payment of a 2,000-yen entrance fee per person to be introduced in summer.

The fee will be collected from those passing through the entrance to the Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side at the fifth station of 3,776-meter Mount Fuji, the tallest mountain in the country.

The reservations, which are not mandatory, are designed to alleviate congestion at the trail reception desk at the fifth station.

The reservations will ensure passage through the fifth station gate, where entry will be capped at 4,000 people per day during the climbing season between July and early September. The remaining quota of 1,000 people will be allocated on the day of climbing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]