BOJ Cuts JGB Buying for 1st Time since Negative Rate End

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan on Monday announced a reduction of its outright purchases of Japanese government bonds for the first time since it lifted its negative interest rate policy in March.

The central bank offered to buy 425 billion yen in JGBs with maturities of more than five years to up to 10 years on Tuesday, down 50 billion yen from the previous such operation.

The amount of BOJ-held JGBs to be redeemed is therefore expected to exceed that of new purchases, meaning that the bank will effectively start quantitative monetary tightening.

The announcement triggered dollar selling for yen and JGB selling on financial markets in Tokyo.

The yield on the newest 374th issue of 10-year JGBs, a key long-term interest rate, rose as high as 0.940 pct, the highest level for a benchmark yield since Nov. 1, 2023, up from 0.900 pct late Friday.

