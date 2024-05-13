Daiwa House to Buy U.S. Land Developer

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Daiwa House Industry Co. said Monday that its U.S. unit will buy up North Carolina-based land developer Prestige Corporate Development LLC to beef up the Japanese group's already bullish U.S. business.

The cost of the acquisition by Stanley Martin Holdings LLC was not disclosed.

Active in developing residential and commercial land lots as well as work sites for public facilities mainly in North and South Carolina, Prestige logged sales of some 15 billion yen for the business year through last December.

Meanwhile, the Daiwa House group's U.S. housing operations marked sales of around 472 billion yen for the year that ended in March. In view of their steady growth, the Osaka-based company set a sales target of 572 billion yen for the current year.

The acquisition deal, scheduled to be completed later this month, is expected to further expand the group's single-family home business in the eastern part of the United States, the company said.

