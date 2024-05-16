Japan Rattled by Drone Video of Key Destroyer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Defense Ministry is alarmed after a video of its crucial destroyer Izumo, apparently taken by a drone that flew over it, was posted on Chinese social media.

The ministry believes the video of the Izumo, docked at the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, is highly likely to be real. The MSDF's largest destroyer plays a vital role in the country's efforts to reinforce its defense capabilities.

"If a drone harms any defense-related facility, it could seriously disrupt our country's defense," Defense Minister Minoru Kihara recently told a press conference, pledging to reinforce security at SDF bases.

The MSDF deploys one Izumo-class destroyer at the Yokosuka base and the other at the Kure base in the western prefecture of Hiroshima.

Construction costs surpassed 110 billion yen per vessel. The Izumo class has a wide flight deck allowing multiple patrol helicopters to operate simultaneously. It also boasts high antisubmarine warfare capabilities.

