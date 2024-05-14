SoftBank Group Logs 3rd Straight Annual Net Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. said Monday that it was in the red for the third straight year in fiscal 2023, weighed down by investment and foreign exchange losses.

For the the year ended in March, the Japanese telecommunications and investment company reported a consolidated net loss of 227.6 billion yen, improving from the previous year's loss of 970.1 billion yen.

Its investment business, including the SoftBank Vision Fund, logged a loss of 559.3 billion yen, smaller than 835 billion yen in the previous year. Some in its investment portfolio, including South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang Inc., rose in value, but others, including U.S. shared-office operator WeWork, fell.

Due to the yen's depreciation, meanwhile, SoftBank Group, saddled with dollar-denominated debt, incurred 703.1 billion yen in foreign exchange losses.

In January-March, the final quarter of fiscal 2023, SoftBank Group posted its second consecutive quarterly net profit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]