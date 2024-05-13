SoftBank Group Posts 3rd Straight Year of Net Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. on Monday reported a third straight year of consolidated net loss, for the year ended last March, due to investment and foreign exchange losses.

The Japanese telecommunications and investment company posted a net loss of 227.6 billion yen, narrower than the previous year's red ink of 970.1 billion yen.

On investments, SoftBank logged about 560 billion yen in losses. The company invests in startups in Japan and overseas on its own and through its SoftBank Vision Fund. The Vision Fund reported about 170 billion yen in losses.

While some investment destinations such as South Korean e-commerce company Coupang showed rises in stock value, others such as U.S. shared-office operator WeWork recorded falls.

SoftBank incurred about 700 billion yen in foreign exchange losses related to its dollar-denominated debts due to a weaker yen.

