Japan AGC Unit Loses Suit over Indirect Gender Discrimination

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--A subsidiary of Japanese glass maker AGC Inc. has lost a lawsuit filed by a female clerical worker seeking damages for indirect gender discrimination.

Tokyo District Court on Monday ordered AGC Green-Tech Co. to pay 3.7 million yen to the 44-year-old plaintiff, who claimed that the company practiced gender discrimination by limiting the use of its corporate housing program to its career-track employees, who were all men.

The revised equal employment opportunity law, which came into effect in 2007, prohibits so-called indirect gender discrimination by employers, such as imposing requirements that are difficult for women to meet in order to exclude them.

As of 2020, AGC Green-Tech had 20 career-track employees, all of whom were men, and six clerical workers, five of whom were women, said the ruling by Presiding Judge Takuro Bessho. The Tokyo-based company allowed only career-track employees to use the corporate housing program.

According to the ruling, read by another judge on behalf of Bessho, the different treatment between career-track and clerical employees did not constitute direct gender discrimination.

