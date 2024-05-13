Komeito Leader Urges Kishida to Lead Political Funds Law Revision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Monday urged Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the LDP, to lead efforts to revise the political funds control law following a high-profile money scandal involving the LDP.

"We must hurry to discuss a bill with opposition parties," Yamaguchi said at a meeting between the government and the ruling parties. "I hope (Kishida), as prime minister and (LDP) president, will lead the realization of a law revision that will help restore the people's trust."

At the same meeting, Kishida called on the ruling parties to continue to cooperate to realize a law revision during the current Diet session.

At a press conference on the day, LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi suggested that work to draw up a bill to revise the law will reach an important stage this week.

Speaking to reporters in the Diet, meanwhile, Kenta Izumi, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, criticized the LDP for being "too slow" in responding to its money scandal and drawing up political reform proposals.

