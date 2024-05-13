Daiwa Securities to Buy 15 Pct Stake in Aozora Bank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Daiwa Securities Group Inc. said Monday it will spend 51.9 billion yen to acquire a stake of over 15 pct in Aozora Bank as part of a capital and business alliance between the two companies.

The securities firm will purchase new Aozora shares issued for a third-party allotment.

Daiwa Securities will nominate an outside director for the bank.

