Daiwa Securities to Buy 15 Pct Stake in Aozora Bank
Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Daiwa Securities Group Inc. said Monday it will spend 51.9 billion yen to acquire a stake of over 15 pct in Aozora Bank as part of a capital and business alliance between the two companies.
The securities firm will purchase new Aozora shares issued for a third-party allotment.
Daiwa Securities will nominate an outside director for the bank.
