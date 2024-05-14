Japan's Fugaku Tops 2 Supercomputer Rankings for 9th Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese supercomputer Fugaku has topped two sets of semiannual global rankings for computing performance for the ninth consecutive time.

According to the results released Monday, Fugaku has held the top spot in the High Performance Conjugate Gradients rankings for industrial computing power and the Graph500 rankings, a key indicator for big data analysis, since its debut in global rankings in June 2020.

Meanwhile, Fugaku remained fourth in the TOP500 rankings, which it had topped four times in a row until November 2021.

It fell to fourth from third in HPL-MxP, which focuses on computing performance in deep learning for artificial intelligence.

All these rankings are updated twice a year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]