Major Japanese Automakers Post Record Profits in FY 2023

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--A number of major Japanese automakers logged record consolidated profits in the year that ended in March thanks to the yen's historic slide, according to their latest earnings reports.

They aim to use the profits for vehicle development and other purposes to achieve further growth.

Brisk hybrid vehicle sales in North America boosted the earnings of industry leader Toyota Motor Corp. and other automakers.

On Monday, Suzuki Motor Corp. said that its fiscal 2023 net and operating profits both hit record highs. Sales of four-wheeled vehicles increased in its main market of India and in Japan, while the yen's fall pushed up its profits by over 80 billion yen.

Subaru Corp. reported higher revenue and profits. It also announced a plan to jointly develop four electric vehicle models with Toyota by the end of 2026.

