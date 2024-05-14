Japan Worried over U.S. Officials' Remarks on Atomic Bombings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is increasingly concerned about a series of recent remarks by U.S. officials justifying the August 1945 U.S. atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Many in the United States take a positive view of the atomic bombings in the closing days of World War II. Tokyo, which opposes the use of nuclear weapons, has informed the U.S. side of its position, but is struggling to deal with the series of remarks.

In a U.S. congressional meeting on Wednesday last week, Lindsey Graham, an influential Republican senator, made a remark defending the atomic bombings. Graham is close to former U.S. President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in the presidential election in November.

The remark came when Graham was talking about support for Israel over the Palestinian situation.

The Japanese government conveyed its stance to the U.S. side following Graham's remark. Nevertheless, the senator said in a television program Sunday that the decision to drop the atomic bombs was correct and that the bombings helped end the war.

