Japan Mulls Legislation against Customer Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling parties are considering a law revision to strengthen measures against "customer harassment," or problematic behavior by customers toward store and other workers, it was learned Monday.

Companies are seen being required to create an environment in which employees can work with a sense of security, both physically and mentally.

The government plans to submit a bill to revise the law on comprehensively advancing labor measures during next year's ordinary Diet session, aiming to curb customer harassment, which includes customers making unreasonable demands for money and goods and forcing store clerks to kneel and apologize.

On Monday, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Research Commission on Employment Issues compiled a proposal stressing the need to strengthen measures to protect workers from customer harassment. The proposal is expected to be submitted to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later this week to be reflected in the government's annual basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines, to be drawn up in June.

In 2019, the same law was revised to require companies to take measures to prevent power harassment, such as establishing an internal system to receive consultations from employees and providing relevant training.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]